Trump challenges Biden to a cognitive test

Politics

BSS/AFP
28 June, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:53 pm

Related News

Trump challenges Biden to a cognitive test

Trump has not said what test he took or what his score was, making it difficult to verify his claims

BSS/AFP
28 June, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:53 pm
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally ahead of the Republican caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, 27 January 27, 2024. REUTERS/Ronda Churchill/File Photo
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally ahead of the Republican caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, 27 January 27, 2024. REUTERS/Ronda Churchill/File Photo

Donald Trump challenged US President Joe Biden on Thursday to undergo a cognitive test, saying he did not believe his Democratic rival for the White House in 2024 could pass one.

"I took two tests, cognitive tests. I aced them, both of them, as you know, we made it public. He took none. I'd like to see him take one, just one, a real easy one, like go through the first five questions. He couldn't do it," Trump said during pair's first debate of the election campaign.

Trump has not said what test he took or what his score was, making it difficult to verify his claims.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz / USA

Joe Biden / Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

4h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

15h | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

16h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

16h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

18h | Videos