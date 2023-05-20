Tim Scott bids to be first Black Republican US president

Politics

BSS/AFP
20 May, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 10:08 am

Related News

Tim Scott bids to be first Black Republican US president

BSS/AFP
20 May, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 10:08 am
The White House is pictured shortly after sunrise in Washington/Reuters
The White House is pictured shortly after sunrise in Washington/Reuters

US Senator Tim Scott is running to become the first Black Republican president, papers filed with the Federal Election Commission showed on Friday.

The 57-year-old, who had been widely expected to jump into the race since launching a presidential exploratory committee in April, is planning to hold his official launch in his home town of North Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday.

He has spent recent months visiting the states considered crucial to gaining early momentum in the Republican nominating contest, where he has underlined his Christian faith and the conservative values he learned growing up in a poor, single parent household.

He has also played up his unique perspective as the only African American on the Republican side of the US Senate.

"American families are starving for hope. We need to have faith. Faith in God, faith in each other, and faith in America," he tweeted on Thursday.

Scott joins a burgeoning field hoping to reel in frontrunner Donald Trump, but he faces a daunting task with recent polling showing his support at around two percent -- an average of 54 points behind the former president.

Other candidates include Trump's first United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, as well as ex-Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and talk radio host Larry Elder, the first African American to enter the race.

Trump's closest rival is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to launch his own presidential bid next week.

Scott, who is considered one of the Senate's most formidable fundraisers, said last month he had $22 million in his Senate campaign account and launched a $6 million ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire.

World+Biz / USA

US / Elections / Tim Scott

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

23h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

53m | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors