Tharoor says 'establishment' with Kharge as Congress votes to elect president

Politics

Hindustan Times
17 October, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 01:07 pm

Related News

Tharoor says 'establishment' with Kharge as Congress votes to elect president

Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, while Kharge will do so at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru

Hindustan Times
17 October, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 01:07 pm
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photo: NDTV
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photo: NDTV

Ahead of the final showdown between senior Congress leaders for party chief post, Shashi Tharoor, one of the two candidates, said that the revival of the grand old party has begun whatever the outcome. Tharoor was responding to a tweet by party colleague Salman Soz who hailed Tharoor's "courage against heavy odds" and the "determination of our dedicated volunteers."

"Dear Shashi Tharoor: It was an honour to be part of your campaign for Congress President. Your courage against heavy odds was matched by the determination of our dedicated volunteers. This election will spark reforms. I have no doubt. Let's vote!" Soz tweeted.

Thanking Soz and Congress voluteers "who braved the odds", Tharoor said in a tweet that "whatever the outcome, Congress' revival has begun."

"Thank you @SalmanSoz & our dedicated team of @incIndia volunteers who braved the odds & worked impossible hours to get our message out. Today our voting colleagues will choose the President they want. Whatever the outcome, Congress' revival has begun," he said.

In another tweet, Tharoor said, "Some people play safe in order not to lose. But if you just play safe, you will definitely lose."

He expressed confidence in winning the election, however, acknowledged the odds stacked against him. Speaking to reporters in his home constituency of Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said "the odds have been stacked against us as the party leaders and establishment were overwhelmingly with the other candidate," reported ANI.

With Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not in the race, Congress set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Shashi Tharoor / Congress Party / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

1h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

2h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

17h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

18h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

19h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine