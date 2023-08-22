Thailand's Srettha formally nominated as PM
Srettha is expected to win the vote and become prime minister at the head of a controversial coalition including several pro-military parties from the outgoing government
Thailand's Pheu Thai party on Tuesday formally nominated business tycoon Srettha Thavisin to become prime minister ahead of a confirmation vote in parliament.
