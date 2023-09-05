Thailand's king swears in new PM and cabinet

Reuters
05 September, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 03:01 pm

Srettha, whose Pheu Thai party leads the coalition, and 33 cabinet ministers pledged their loyalty to the monarchy during the ceremony at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok

Thailand&#039;s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his cabinet members pose for a group photo at the government house after a royal audience ceremony to swear the oath of allegiance in Bangkok, Thailand, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his cabinet members pose for a group photo at the government house after a royal audience ceremony to swear the oath of allegiance in Bangkok, Thailand, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn swore in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and cabinet ministers in a coalition government made up of 11 parties on Tuesday.

Srettha, whose Pheu Thai party leads the coalition, and 33 cabinet ministers pledged their loyalty to the monarchy during the ceremony at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok. The government will deliver its policy statement to parliament on Monday.

Srettha, a 61-year-old US-educated billionaire and former president of luxury property developer Sansiri , said that his administration will focus on addressing people's needs.

"This government is a people's government... we are all here as representatives of the people," he said in a televised address after being sworn-in.

"There are many problems so we will work tirelessly every day... we will address the demands of the people."

Srettha, who is also the country's finance minister, said he will hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and travel to northeastern provinces of Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Nongkhai on Friday to meet communities and find out more about their problems.

