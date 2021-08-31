Taliban govt to be formed 'in days', says Pakistani foreign minister

Politics

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 05:18 pm

Related News

Taliban govt to be formed 'in days', says Pakistani foreign minister

Details of how the group will govern the country, and what their rule means for women, human rights, and political freedoms remain unclear

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 05:18 pm
FILE PHOTO: A Taliban fighter holding an M16 assault rifle stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021.REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Taliban fighter holding an M16 assault rifle stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021.REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Afghanistan will form a government within days, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quresh said on Tuesday, after weeks of uncertainty following the Taliban's conquest of the country.

"We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad.

There have been weeks of uncertainty since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, with questions over what the new government will look like, reports the BBC.

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

The Taliban have previously said they are in talks with "all factions" to reach an agreement on a future government.

Details of how the group will govern the country, and what their rule means for women, human rights, and political freedoms remain unclear.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Taliban / Afghanistan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

22h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

22h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

23h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy