Taliban govt to be formed 'in days', says Pakistani foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: A Taliban fighter holding an M16 assault rifle stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021.REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Afghanistan will form a government within days, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quresh said on Tuesday, after weeks of uncertainty following the Taliban's conquest of the country.

"We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad.

There have been weeks of uncertainty since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, with questions over what the new government will look like, reports the BBC.

The Taliban have previously said they are in talks with "all factions" to reach an agreement on a future government.

Details of how the group will govern the country, and what their rule means for women, human rights, and political freedoms remain unclear.