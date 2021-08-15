Taliban, Afghan government in talks on peaceful transfer of power

Politics

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 04:54 pm

Taliban, Afghan government in talks on peaceful transfer of power

The group said it has instructed its fighters to refrain from violence and offer safe passage to anyone wishing to leave Kabul

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 04:54 pm
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

The Taliban and Afghan government officials were in negotiations for a peaceful transfer of power on Sunday after fighters encircled the capital Kabul.

Taliban troops surrounded Afghanistan's seat of power but promised not to attack as handover talks were under way, reports the Al Jazeera.

The group said it has instructed its fighters to refrain from violence and offer safe passage to anyone wishing to leave Kabul.

"Until the completion of the transition process, the responsibility for the security of Kabul is with the other side (the Afghan government)," a spokesman for the group said in a tweet.

Soon after, the Afghan government signalled there were negotiations underway to avoid bloodshed in Kabul, and to give the Taliban control.

