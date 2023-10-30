Taiwan opposition to team up for parliamentary elections

Politics

Reuters
30 October, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 12:06 pm

Related News

Taiwan opposition to team up for parliamentary elections

Reuters
30 October, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 12:06 pm
An audience waves Taiwanese flags during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan October 10, 2018/ Reuters
An audience waves Taiwanese flags during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan October 10, 2018/ Reuters

Taiwan's two main opposition parties said on Monday they will team up for parliamentary elections in January in a bid to win more seats but said more discussions are needed on a joint ticket for a presidential vote.

Vice President William Lai, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has led in most opinion polls, leaving the candidates of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), Hou Yu-ih, and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), Ko Wen-je, to battle it out for second place.

The issue of China, which views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, looms over the Jan. 13 parliamentary and presidential elections. It has stepped up military and political pressure to press the island to accept its sovereignty claim, which Taiwan rejects.

China cut off a routine talks with Taiwan after President Tsai Ing-wen of the DPP took office in 2016. The two opposition parties have vowed to pursue dialogue with China on an equal and dignified basis and "restore peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

The KMT and TPP, which have been discussing the possibility of teaming up, said after a meeting between their leaders on Monday they would "support each other and maximize seats" in parliament to "deepen democracy".

But in response to questions from reporters about a joint presidential election ticket, the leaders said more discussions were needed to work out a plan on that.

"There were some disputes remaining to be settled," said Ko, a former mayor of the island's capital, Taipei, adding that he wanted a "fair and mutually acceptable" pact with the KMT.

The KMT has 38 of 113 seats in parliament to the TPP's five.

The KMT controls 14 of Taiwan's 22 city mayor and county chief positions, to the TPP's two.

World+Biz

Taiwan / Taiwan election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

4h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

21h | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

18h | TBS Today
Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

17h | TBS World
Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

1d | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

1d | TBS World