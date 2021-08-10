Syrian President Assad issues decree forming new government

Politics

Reuters
10 August, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 05:36 pm

Syria&#039;s President Bashar al-Assad speaks as he meets with the Syrian cabinet in Damascus, Syria in this handout picture released by Sana on March 30, 2021.Photo :Reuters
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks as he meets with the Syrian cabinet in Damascus, Syria in this handout picture released by Sana on March 30, 2021.Photo :Reuters

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Tuesday forming a new government under Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, the Syrian Presidency said on Twitter.

World+Biz / Middle East

syria / Bashar Al Assad

