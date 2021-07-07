Sweden's Lofven re-elected PM in parliament vote

Politics

Reuters
07 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 07:18 pm

Related News

Sweden's Lofven re-elected PM in parliament vote

Lofven, 63, who resigned as premier last month after losing a no-confidence vote, has yet to find sufficient backing to pass a budget and has said he will resign again if he is unable to get one through parliament in the autumn

Reuters
07 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 07:18 pm
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addresses a news conference, after parliament passed a bill giving the government the temporary power to adopt new measures to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, in Stockhom, Sweden January 8, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addresses a news conference, after parliament passed a bill giving the government the temporary power to adopt new measures to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, in Stockhom, Sweden January 8, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via

Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven was re-elected prime minister by parliament on Wednesday, ending weeks of turmoil but leaving him to navigate a political landscape riddled with uncertainty heading into next year's election.

Lofven, 63, who resigned as premier last month after losing a no-confidence vote, has yet to find sufficient backing to pass a budget and has said he will resign again if he is unable to get one through parliament in the autumn.

The former union boss has headed a fragile centre-left minority cabinet since the 2018 election which produced a nearly evenly split parliament and big gains for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, with whom several other parties refuse to deal.

While the vote was seen being extremely narrow, Lofven had been expected to avoid a majority voting against him, the prerequisite to be approved as premier by the Swedish Riksdag. In the end, he avoided rejection by two votes in the 349-seat parliament.

World+Biz

Sweden / Swedish PM Lofven

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

5h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

5h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh