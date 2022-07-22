Sri Lanka police arrest nine people after raid at protest camp

Politics

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 09:25 am

Related News

Sri Lanka police arrest nine people after raid at protest camp

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 09:25 am
Security personnel stand guard next to a barricade near the Presidential Secretariat after a raid on an anti-government protest camp early on Friday, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security personnel stand guard next to a barricade near the Presidential Secretariat after a raid on an anti-government protest camp early on Friday, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sri Lanka police on Friday arrested nine people after troops raided a protest camp, a police spokesperson said.

Sri Lankan security forces raided a protest camp occupying government grounds in the main city of Colombo early on Friday and cleared out a section of it, a sign that the country's new president was cracking down a day after his swearing-in.

Media footage showed soldiers in riot gear and armed with assault rifles tearing down the camp, set up in April by protesters enraged with the country's economic collapse that has caused severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines.

"A joint operation involving the military, police and police special forces was launched in the early hours to recover the presidential secretariat from the protesters as they have no legal right to hold it," police spokesperson Nalin Thalduwa told Reuters.

"Nine people, including two injured, have been arrested."

Protesters had feared a crackdown was imminent under new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was seen as an ally of his ousted predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Protest organisers said hundreds of security personnel surrounded the "Gota Go Gama" protest camp, mockingly named after Rajapaksa, after midnight and then took apart a section of it.

As daylight broke, dozens of troops marched through the area and rows of protest tents that stood on both sides of the main road that passes in front of the office of the president completely cleared out. Dozens of protesters stood by, looking at newly set up barricades and security personnel.

Protest organisers said hundreds of security personnel surrounded the "Gota Go Gama" protest camp, mockingly named after Rajapaksa, after midnight and then took apart a section of it.

As daylight broke, dozens of troops marched through the area and rows of protest tents that stood on both sides of the main road that passes in front of the office of the president completely cleared out. Dozens of protesters stood by, looking at newly set up barricades and security personnel.

Wickremesinghe, the former prime minister, was sworn into office on Thursday after winning a parliamentary vote this week, following the resignation of Rajapaksa who fled to Singapore in the wake of massive public protests triggered by the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades. 

'DESPICABLE'

The president is expected to appoint Rajapaksa ally Dinesh Gunewardena as prime minister along with a new cabinet later on Friday.

After surrounding the protest camp, security personnel moved in front of the presidential secretariat, started dismantling some tents and assaulted protesters, protest organiser Manjula Samarasekara said.

Security forces appeared to have taken control of the entire secretariat, with many more personnel visible inside the building perimeter that was earlier this month seized by protesters, along with the president and prime minister's official residences. The residences were later handed back to government authorities.

Protest organiser Chameera Dedduwage told Reuters they had planned to hand over the presidential secretariat to government authorities on Friday afternoon. Police said they had no information on that.

"The excessive force and the violence used to remove protesters is a marked difference from what Sri Lanka needs right now, especially when the protesters had already said they will vacate the premises," said Bhavani Fonseka, a senior researcher at Colombo-based think tank Center for Policy Alternatives.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka said the crackdown could destabilise the country, which is in need of foreign aid and a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

"The use of the armed forces to suppress civilian protests on the very first day in office of the new president is despicable and will have serious consequences on our country's social, economic and political stability," the collective of lawyers said in a statement.

US and British diplomats also expressed concern.

"We urge restraint by authorities and immediate access to medical attention for those injured," US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, said on Twitter.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia / Sri Lanka Crisis

Sri Lanka / Anti-government protest camp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

11m | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

46m | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

46m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Stock markets in dire straits: Can investors turn elsewhere?

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

51m | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

51m | Videos
How are people adapting to load shedding?

How are people adapting to load shedding?

51m | Videos
More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

56m | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online