Spain votes in election that could see Socialists lose power

Politics

Reuters
23 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

Spain votes in election that could see Socialists lose power

Reuters
23 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 02:15 pm
Spanish People&#039;s Party candidate Alberto Nunez Feijoo arrives to attend a televised debate ahead of snap election in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo
Spanish People's Party candidate Alberto Nunez Feijoo arrives to attend a televised debate ahead of snap election in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

Spaniards began voting on Sunday in a potentially close-run general election that could see Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's governing Socialists lose power and a far-right party make up part of a new government for the first time in 50 years.

Voting opened at 9 am (0700 GMT) and will close at 8 pm (1800 GMT), when exit polls will be released. The final result is expected to be decided by fewer than a million votes and fewer than 10 seats in the 350-seat parliament, experts say.

Sanchez called the election early after the left took a drubbing in local elections in May, but his gamble to wrong-foot his opponents could backfire.

Opinion polls show the election will likely produce a win for Alberto Nunez Feijoo's centre-right People's Party, but to form a government it will need to partner with Santiago Abascal's far-right Vox. This would be the first time a far-right party entered government since Francisco Franco's dictatorship ended in the 1970s.

Many Spaniards are furious at being called out to vote at the height of the sweltering summer when they are on vacation. The postal service reported on Saturday that postal votes had set an all-time record of 2.47 million, as many people choose to cast their ballot from the beach or mountains.

"The status quo scenario and a hung parliament are still a real possibility, likely with 50% combined odds in our view," Barclays wrote in a recent note to clients, citing the thin margin in PP's favour and overall uncertainty regarding polling and voter turnout.

The outcome could hinge on whether Feijoo or Sanchez command the support of enough smaller parties to form a coalition government.

The prime minister's minority Socialist (PSOE) government is currently in coalition with far-left Unidas Podemos that is running in Sunday's election under the Sumar platform.

It has passed progressive laws on euthanasia, transgender rights, abortion and animal rights and has told voters such rights could be stripped back if the anti-feminist, family values-focused Vox is part of the next government.

Sanchez, in office since 2018, has seen his term as prime minister marked by crisis management - from the Covid pandemic and its economic effects to the politically disruptive consequences of the failed 2017 independence bid in Catalonia.

PP leader Feijoo, who has never lost an election in his native Galicia, has played on his reputation for dullness, selling himself as a stable and safe pair of hands, which could appeal to some voters, experts say.

The formation of a new government depends on complex negotiations that could take weeks or months and may even end in fresh elections.

Such uncertainty could dent Madrid's effectiveness as the current host of the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union Council as well as its spending of EU Covid recovery funds.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Spain / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

1h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

2h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

49m | Corporate Talks
Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

3h | TBS Stories
Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

3h | TBS Stories
More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price