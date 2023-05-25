Sixteen to face Pakistan military trial for violence after ex-PM Khan's arrest - lawyer

Politics

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 07:59 pm

Related News

Sixteen to face Pakistan military trial for violence after ex-PM Khan's arrest - lawyer

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 07:59 pm
Imran Khan supporters protest against his arrest in Hyderabad on9 May.Photographer: Akram Shahid/AFP/Getty Images
Imran Khan supporters protest against his arrest in Hyderabad on9 May.Photographer: Akram Shahid/AFP/Getty Images

A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday handed 16 civilians over to the military for trial over their suspected involvement in violent protests following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan this month.

The military said after the violence that the suspects would be tried in military courts, used primarily to try enemies of the state.

Khan was arrested on 9 May. Two days later, the Supreme Court ruled that the arrest was unlawful.

The protests following Khan's arrest by the anti-graft agency included people storming military installations, including the house of a top general in Lahore, which was set ablaze.

Thousands of people, mostly supporters of former cricket hero Khan, have been rounded up since.

One of the 16 suspects is a member of Khan's political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and had been chosen by Khan to run in the next provincial elections, a senior member of Khan's legal team, Azhar Siddique, told Reuters.

"The 16 will be investigated by the military and tried in military courts," he said.

Military courts operate under a separate system from the civilian legal system. Trials are closed to outsiders, and no media is allowed. Rights groups have criticised the secretive nature of the process.

The protests coincided with Pakistan's worst economic crisis in decades, with record high inflation, anaemic growth and IMF funding delayed for months, prompting concerns that the country could default on its external payment obligations.

The military has ruled the South Asian nation for almost half its history through three coups.

World+Biz / South Asia

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan / Pakistan military

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

37m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

11h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

1h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

4h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

4h | TBS Stories
Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

37m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss