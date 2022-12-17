Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83

Politics

Reuters
17 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 11:51 am

Related News

Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83

Reuters
17 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 11:51 am
Philippines communist party founder Jose Maria Sison, 68, poses in front of a poster of the National Democratic Front (NDF), the political arm of the Maoist rebels, in Utrecht July 16, 2007. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Files
Philippines communist party founder Jose Maria Sison, 68, poses in front of a poster of the National Democratic Front (NDF), the political arm of the Maoist rebels, in Utrecht July 16, 2007. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Files

Philippine communist leader Jose Maria Sison died on Friday night at the age of 83 after a two-week confinement in a hospital in the Netherlands, his party said on Saturday.

Sison is the founder of the Philippine Communist Party, whose military wing - the New People's Army (NPA) - has been waging an armed rebellion in one of the world's longest-running insurgencies. The conflict between the NPA and the Philippine government has killed more than 40,000 people.

"The Filipino proletariat and toiling people grieve the death of their teacher and guiding light," the party said in a statement on its website.

The self-exiled communist leader has lived in Europe since the late 1980s, after his release from jail following the fall of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose namesake son was elected president in a May election this year.

Sison was put on a US terrorist list in 2002, preventing him from travelling.

The party said Sison died peacefully at around 8:40 p.m. (1240 GMT) on Friday after being confined in the hospital in Utrecht. It did not give a reason for Sison's confinement.

"Even as we mourn, we vow (to) continue to give all our strength and determination to carry the revolution forward guided by the memory and teachings of the people's beloved Ka Joma," the party said.

Sison was also known as Joma and "Ka" means comrade.

President Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, had prioritised ending the conflict when he took office in 2016, but he abandoned peace efforts, infuriated by repeated rebel attacks during the talks

At its peak, the NPA had 25,000 armed fighters, but now has about 2,000, the military has said.

World+Biz

Philippine / Jose Maria Sison / Philippine Communist Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

5m | Panorama
In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

20h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

2d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!