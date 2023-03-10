Saudi, Iran restoration of ties 'victory' for peace - China’s Wang Yi

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 08:42 pm

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is displayed on a screen as he attends via video link a news conference on the sidelines of the National People&#039;s Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China 7 March 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is displayed on a screen as he attends via video link a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China 7 March 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Saudi Arabia and Iran's restoration of diplomatic ties is a "victory" for dialogue and peace, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday.

The restoration of ties is "major good news" in the current turbulent world, the Chinese foreign ministry cited Wang as saying at the close of the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

China will continue to play a constructive role in handling hotspot issues in the world today and will demonstrate its "responsibility" as a major nation, Wang said.

