US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 7 June, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/Pool

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday the kingdom would prefer to have the US as one of the bidders for its civilian nuclear programme.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan was commenting in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We have differences of opinion but we are working on finding mechanisms for us to be able to work together," he said.