Former South African president Jacob Zuma granted appeal to jail sentence

Reuters
04 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 04:51 pm

Zuma was ousted as president amid multiple graft scandals in 2018 after nine years in power and has consistently refused to cooperate with judges investigating wrongdoing during his rule

FILE PHOTO: South Africa&#039;s former president Jacob Zuma, arrives at the commission of inquiry probing state capture, in Johannesburg, South Africa November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
FILE PHOTO: South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, arrives at the commission of inquiry probing state capture, in Johannesburg, South Africa November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appeared on Saturday to have won a reprieve from imminent imprisonment on contempt of court charges after the country's most senior judges agreed to hear his challenge to a 15-month jail sentence awarded last week.

Police were ordered to arrest the 79-year-old by the supreme court if he did not surrender to authorities by Sunday after he failed to appear before a corruption inquiry earlier this year, reports the Guardian.

Zuma was ousted as president amid multiple graft scandals in 2018 after nine years in power and has consistently refused to cooperate with judges investigating wrongdoing during his rule.

In recent days, the veteran politician has sought to rally political support, particularly in his stronghold of KwaZulu-Natal province where he appeared briefly in public on Saturday, but his efforts to spark any broader protests at his impending arrest have so far failed.

 

