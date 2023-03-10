Russia's Lavrov: conversation with Blinken at G20 was 'constructive' but US said nothing new

Politics

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 05:58 pm

Related News

Russia's Lavrov: conversation with Blinken at G20 was 'constructive' but US said nothing new

Reuters
10 March, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 05:58 pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in India last week was "constructive", but he heard nothing new from the US side.

Speaking in an interview on Russian state TV, Lavrov said the pair spoke for 10 minutes and discussed nuclear arms issues and the conflict in Ukraine. It was the first meeting between the pair since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

"We spoke constructively, without emotions, we shook hands," Lavrov said.

"Everything I heard was a position that has already been expressed and underlined in public many times before. I gave my honest, detailed assessment about the New START treaty, and why we saw it necessary to suspend it," he said.

President Vladimir Putin Russia suspended the New START nuclear arms treaty last month, accusing the United States of trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine. Russia said on Friday it was still in contact with Washington over the treaty, but held out little prospect of returning to it.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe / USA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov / Secretary of state Antony Blinken / US-Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

8h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

8h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

7h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

20h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

21h | TBS Entertainment
Christmas Island Red Crab Migration

Christmas Island Red Crab Migration

1h | TBS Stories
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway