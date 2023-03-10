Russia's Lavrov calls Western media's latest Nord Stream account 'incoherent babbling'

Politics

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 09:56 pm

Related News

Russia's Lavrov calls Western media's latest Nord Stream account 'incoherent babbling'

The Russian foreign minister also termed Western media coverage frivolous, citing their information regarding a "Ukrainian connection" in gas pipeline incidents

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 09:56 pm
A gas leak from Nord stream 2 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS
A gas leak from Nord stream 2 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called the latest reports in the Western media about the alleged involvement of a "Ukrainian oligarch" in the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines "incoherent babble," Russian state media TASS has reported.

"When they threw in the last wave of stories in the American and to some extent in the German press regarding a new version [about the causes of the emergency on gas pipelines] - about "the Ukrainian oligarch, who had better confess himself," [and that they] "did not want to talk about Ukraine's involvement, because it could spoil German-Ukrainian relations" and all that jazz: this is incoherent babble," he said.

The top Russian diplomat stated in an interview with Channel One's "The Great Game" show that even if one accepts the justification for the "Ukrainian fingerprint" presented in the media, it will still raise some concerns in Germany.

"The burghers will wonder: why do I need this Ukraine at all, if they blow us up, whoever he (the saboteur - TASS) may be - an agent of Kiev, paid for by someone from abroad, or just a lone ranger, why do I need to send Leopards there, why do I need to admit this country into NATO?" Lavrov said.

"Yes, now [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz is boasting: "We survived the winter, Russia's plan did not work." We had no plans. They had plans - to abandon Russian gas. They survived the winter, but how much did it cost the government and the taxpayers? They are not very eager to tell," Lavrov said.

He also criticised the Western media for their frivolous treatment of the event, noting one of their reports about the creation of a "Ukrainian connection" in case of gas pipeline emergencies.

"There was information in the Wall Street Journal, if I'm not mistaken, where they said that back in June and July, the CIA warned the secret services of Germany and other European countries about a "Ukrainian trail" for the plot. And in September, after the attack took place, The Times said that a week after the explosion it was established that the trail was Ukrainian. So, in June they warned that there would be [a Ukrainian trace] and in September it was established that it was. Anyway, they look at it in a very juvenile way, not the way an adult should," he concluded.

Sabotage of Nord Streams and probe

On 27 September2, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On 26 September, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office subsequently opened a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported, citing US officials, that a "pro-Ukrainian group" that acted without the knowledge of US authorities could have committed the sabotage attack on the gas pipelines.

German authorities had discovered a vessel used by the saboteurs, according to the Zeit newspaper. It was rented out by a firm that was purportedly owned by Ukrainian nationals and registered in Poland.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov / Nord Stream gas pipelines / Western media

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

12h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

12h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

11h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

1h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

2h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

23h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway