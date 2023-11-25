Russia labels ex-PM Kasyanov 'foreign agent'

Reuters
25 November, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 11:55 am

Kasyanov first made his name as a foreign debt expert, rising swiftly through the finance ministry in the 1990s

Russian opposition figure Mikhail Kasyanov talks to the media during a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov&#039;s murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country&#039;s constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo
Russian opposition figure Mikhail Kasyanov talks to the media during a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Russian ex-prime minister and now Kremlin critic Mikhail Kasyanov was added to a registry of foreign agents, Russia's Justice Ministry said late on Friday.

The "foreign agent" designation requires people and entities on the list to place a disclaimer on items they publish and imposes strict financial reporting and self-disclosure requirements.

Kasyanov first made his name as a foreign debt expert, rising swiftly through the finance ministry in the 1990s. As finance minister, he led negotiations to restructure massive Soviet-era commercial debts, securing a large discount and a reputation as a suave but tough negotiator.

He served as prime minister for the first four years of Putin's administration and was sacked in February 2004, weeks before Putin was elected to a second term.

After his resignation, he went into opposition to the Kremlin. In 2022, he left the country and criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

