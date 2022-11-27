Rowshan Ershad to resolve the 'misunderstanding' in Jatiya Party

Rowshan Ershad to resolve the 'misunderstanding' in Jatiya Party

Rowshan Ershad said that Jatiya Party will not go into an alliance with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)

Photo: ScreenGrab
Photo: ScreenGrab

Opposition Leader Rowshan Ershad has said that she will sit with Jatiya Party leaders including GM Quader to resolve the "misunderstanding" in the party.

"I have said it before, I am still saying it - I always want Jatiya Party's unity. You all know the hardships my husband late President Hussain Muhammad Ershad, me, and my family members had to endure. I have seen how hard the Jatiya Party leaders and workers have worked in the last 32 years," Rowshan Ershad said at a briefing at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after her return from Thailand following medical treatment on Sunday (27 November). 

"There is no question of splitting the party. Rather, I have called upon all members of the Jatiya Party with an open mind. We must give due recognition to those who were with us during the difficult times from 1991 to 1996. I am back in Dhaka, I will sit with all party MPs, presidium and others members to remove any confusion and misunderstanding. I am sure, we can remove that misunderstanding and unitedly return to the political area soon," she added.

Rowshan Ershad said that Jatiya Party will not go into an alliance with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). 

"Jatiya Party has suffered greatly under BNP. Our leader late Pallibandhu Hussain Muhammad Ershad and thousands of party leaders including me and my minor children were jailed. We were not even allowed to hold public meetings then. Hundreds of activists were killed. How do we forget those dark days? Moreover, we have seen the corruption, mismanagement and inefficiency of Hawa Bhaban under their rule," she said. 

She thanked the party leaders and countrymen for praying for her recovery. She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her cooperation and for checking up on her during treatment in Bangkok.

Rowshan Ershad went to Thailand for treatment and got admitted to Bumrungrad International Hospital, Bangkok on 5 July. She came to Bangladesh after more than 4 months.  

 

 

