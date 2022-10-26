Rishi Sunak's new team has old faces as he aims to restore trust, many leave

Politics

Hindustan Times
26 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 09:25 am

Related News

Rishi Sunak's new team has old faces as he aims to restore trust, many leave

Hindustan Times
26 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 09:25 am
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks for a radio interview in London, Britain, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks for a radio interview in London, Britain, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday retained Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer, keeping a key ally in the post as he reshuffles the cabinet in attempts to "fix" the economic mistakes made by his predecessor, Liz Truss. Dominic Raab was named deputy prime minister and justice secretary.

Appointed by Truss 11 days ago, Hunt has succeeded in stabilising tumultuous markets in his short tenure. Indian-origin Suella Braverman also returned to the post of interior minister less than a week after she quit over a minor rules breach. Further, Ben Wallace was retained as defence secretary.

The announcements from 10 Downing Street come amid a string of exits from the cabinet, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and justice secretary Brandon Lewis. Both of them quit shortly after Sunak, an Indian-origin Tory leader, made his address as the UK PM.

Soon after, chief whip Wendy Morton, work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith, and secretary of state for Wales Robert Buckland put in their papers.

Sunak formally became prime minister at a meeting with King Charles III on Tuesday morning. He then delivered his first speech as premier outside 10 Downing Street in which he vowed to "fix" the mistakes made by his predecessor, Liz Truss, in her brief administration.

"Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis," Sunak said. "This will mean difficult decisions to come."

After carrying out sackings in the House of Commons, Sunak is now back in Downing Street to appoint his top team.

Top News / World+Biz

Rishi Sunak / UK Politics / British Politics / Britain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Repeat offenders who pollute rivers should be jailed': NRCC Chairman

56m | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

19h | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

1d | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

11h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

12h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

13h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak