Rishi Sunak's cabinet: Who is in the UK prime minister's leadership team?
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday appointed key ministers to his government after replacing Liz Truss as leader earlier in the day.
Below are the main Cabinet and ministerial appointments:
Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Jeremy Hunt (re-appointed)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (re-appointed)
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (re-appointed)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (re-appointed)
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden
COP26 President Alok Sharma (re-appointed)
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Grant Shapps
Minister without portfolio and Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi
Chief whip Simon Hart
Minister for Equalities Kemi Badenoch
International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (re-appointed)
Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Michelle Donelan (re-appointed)
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey
Health Secretary Steve Barclay
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Heaton-Harris Chris (re-appointed)
Secretary of State for Wales David Davies
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack (re-appointed)
Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office Jeremy Quin
Transport Secretary Mark Harper
Attorney General Victoria Prentis
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride
Minister without portfolio Gavin Williamson
Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick Tom
Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen Edward Argar
Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer
Minister for Security Tom Tugendhat (re-appointed)
Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell Vicky Ford