Rishi Sunak's cabinet: Who is in the UK prime minister's leadership team?

New leader of the Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak walks outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters, in London, Britain October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday appointed key ministers to his government after replacing Liz Truss as leader earlier in the day.

Below are the main Cabinet and ministerial appointments:

Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Jeremy Hunt (re-appointed)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (re-appointed)

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (re-appointed)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (re-appointed)

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden

COP26 President Alok Sharma (re-appointed)

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Grant Shapps

Minister without portfolio and Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi

Chief whip Simon Hart

Minister for Equalities Kemi Badenoch

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (re-appointed)

Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Michelle Donelan (re-appointed)

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey

Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Heaton-Harris Chris (re-appointed)

Secretary of State for Wales David Davies

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack (re-appointed)

Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office Jeremy Quin

Transport Secretary Mark Harper

Attorney General Victoria Prentis

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride

Minister without portfolio Gavin Williamson

Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick Tom

Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen Edward Argar

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Johnny Mercer

Minister for Security Tom Tugendhat (re-appointed)

Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell Vicky Ford