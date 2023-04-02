Rahul Gandhi likely to move Surat court tomorrow against jail sentence

Politics

Hindustan Times
02 April, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 03:20 pm

Related News

Rahul Gandhi likely to move Surat court tomorrow against jail sentence

Hindustan Times
02 April, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 03:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after being sentenced to two years in prison over a 2019 defamation case recently, is likely to challenge his conviction and sentencing in a sessions court in Gujarat's Surat on Monday, sources said.

In his petition, Gandhi is expected to ask the sessions court to set aside the magistrate order convicting him in the 'Modi surname' case.

The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court. A complaint was filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

The court of chief judicial magistrate HH Varma held 52-year-old Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500.

The Bharatiya Janata has alleged that Rahul Gandhi's legal team did not show enough promptness to challenge the court order as the party was aiming to capitalise on this ahead of the Karnataka election. Questions were raised that there was immediate action when Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested but not after Rahul Gandhi's conviction. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had earlier said the legal team was working on it.

Gandhi faces the risk of not being able to contest the next general election due in 2024 if his conviction is not suspended or overturned, or the sentence is not reduced by a higher court. The law also mandates that a convicted lawmaker cannot contest elections for six years after the end of their jail term.

Gandhi represented the Wayanad constituency in Kerala. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party was confident the conviction would be suspended.

Union home minister Amit Shah was shown black flags by Congress workers during his visit to Mizoram's capital Aizawl to inaugurate development projects on Saturday.

The opposition party was protesting against the disqualification of Gandhi recently. Leaders of the state congress and functionaries of various frontal organisations held a peaceful demonstration to extend solidarity with Gandhi.

 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Rahul Gandhi / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

3h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

6h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

4h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

4h | TBS Stories
Trump to appear in court Tuesday

Trump to appear in court Tuesday

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend