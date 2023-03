Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives to appear before a court in Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his government-allotted bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane by 22 April, days after he stood disqualified as a Lok Sabha member. According to the rule, a disqualified parliamentarian isn't entitled to a government accommodation, and is given a 30-day period to vacate the official bungalow.