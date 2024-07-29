Quad foreign ministers meet in Tokyo for talks on maritime security, cyber

Politics

Reuters
29 July, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 12:06 pm

Related News

Quad foreign ministers meet in Tokyo for talks on maritime security, cyber

The talks attended by Australia's Penny Wong, India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's Yoko Kamikawa and Antony Blinken from the US, follow security discussions between Tokyo and Washington on Sunday where the allies labelled China the "greatest strategic challenge" facing the region

Reuters
29 July, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 12:06 pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa pose as they attend a Quad Ministerial Meeting at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa pose as they attend a Quad Ministerial Meeting at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan and the United States - a grouping known as the 'Quad' - met in Tokyo on Monday for talks expected to focus on maritime security and initiatives to build up cyber defences. 

The talks attended by Australia's Penny Wong, India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's Yoko Kamikawa and Antony Blinken from the US, follow security discussions between Tokyo and Washington on Sunday where the allies labelled China the "greatest strategic challenge" facing the region.

"We all know our region and our world are being reshaped. We all understand we face the most confronting circumstances in our region in decades," Wong said in opening remarks at the start of the Quad talks on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We all cherish the region's peace, stability and prosperity and we all know it is not a given, we all know we can't take it for granted."

In her opening remarks, Kamikawa highlighted the need to build up cybersecurity capability and provide training opportunities in maritime security to protect and develop prosperity in Indo-Pacific.

The US announced plans on Sunday for a major revamp of its military command in Japan to deepen coordination with its ally's forces. 

It was among several measures taken to address what the US and Japan said was an "evolving security environment", noting various threats from China including its increasingly muscular maritime activities in the East and South China Seas.

"Now, we have conflicts: Gaza, Ukraine, South Sudan, they get a lot of attention, understandably," Blinken said in his opening remarks to the Quad group.

"But even as we're doing what we need to do, what we must to try to bring these conflicts to an end… we have not lost sight and indeed we are resolutely focused on this region that we share."    

After leaving Tokyo, Blinken and Austin will hold security talks with another Asian ally, the Philippines, as the Biden administration seeks to counter an increasingly bold China. 

Blinken met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Laos on Saturday and repeated that Washington and its partners want to maintain a "free and open Indo-Pacific", according to a US readout of the meeting.

Top News / World+Biz

Quad Alliance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

3h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

22h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos