Qatar sets 2 October for first legislative elections

People take part in Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar, December 18, 2017/ Reuters

Qatar's first legislative polls for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council will be held on Oct. 2, according to a decree issued by the ruling emir on Sunday and published by his office.

Qataris will elect 30 members of the 45-seat body while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members.

The Council will have legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget.