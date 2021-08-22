Qatar sets 2 October for first legislative elections

Reuters
22 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 04:15 pm

Qatar sets 2 October for first legislative elections

Qataris will elect 30 members of the 45-seat body while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members

Reuters
22 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
People take part in Qatar&#039;s National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar, December 18, 2017/ Reuters
People take part in Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar, December 18, 2017/ Reuters

Qatar's first legislative polls for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council will be held on Oct. 2, according to a decree issued by the ruling emir on Sunday and published by his office.

Qataris will elect 30 members of the 45-seat body while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members.

The Council will have legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget.

