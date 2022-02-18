Putin says Russia, Belarus made 'serious progress' in building 'Union State'

Russia and Belarus have made "serious progress" in merging the political and economic structures of their two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday during a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"We have made serious progress in the construction of the 'Union State,'" Putin said. "Our colleagues have worked hard and have prepared 28 good programs, and development has been going on in many of these areas for a long time.", reports CNN.

The two leaders have overseen efforts to deepen the integration of the two countries as part of a longstanding project to develop a so-called "Union State," and Putin noted updated bilateral initiatives in migration, economy, and military matters, among other items.