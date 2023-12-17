Putin to run as independent candidate for new presidential term

Politics

Reuters
17 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 02:24 pm

Related News

Putin to run as independent candidate for new presidential term

Putin has announced he will seek another six-year term in March next year in an election he is comfortably expected to win

Reuters
17 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 02:24 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate with a wide support base but not on a party ticket, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday, citing his supporters.

An initiative group made up of over 700 politicians and figures from the sporting and cultural worlds met on Saturday in Moscow and unanimously endorsed Putin's nomination as an independent candidate, Russian news agencies said.

Putin, who has been in power as either president or prime minister for more than two decades, has announced he will seek another six-year term in March next year in an election he is comfortably expected to win.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Putin will not run as a candidate for the ruling United Russia (UR) party even though he has its complete support but as an independent candidate, Andrei Turchak, a senior UR party official, was cited as saying by the RIA news agency.

"More than 3.5 million party members and supporters will actively take part in the election campaign," RIA quoted Turchak as saying, noting that Putin had been one of the founders of United Russia.

Sergei Mironov, a senior politician from the Just Russia party who supports Putin, was also quoted by RIA as saying Putin would run as an independent and that signatures would be gathered in his support.

For Putin, 71, the election is a formality: with the support of the state, the state-run media and almost no mainstream public dissent, he is certain to win.

Supporters of Putin say he has restored order, national pride, and some of the clout Russia lost during the chaos of the Soviet collapse and that his war in Ukraine - something Putin calls a "special military operation" - is justified.

A years-long crackdown on opponents and critics bolstered by sweeping new laws on "fake news" and "discrediting the army" has seen critics and opponents of the war handed long jail terms or flee abroad as the room for dissent has steadily shrunk.

World+Biz / Europe

Vladimir Putin / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

2h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

2h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

3h | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

17h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

5h | TBS Stories