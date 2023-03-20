Putin, quoting Confucius, heaps praise on Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS

China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin published separate articles on Monday, as Xi was due to begin a visit to Moscow, setting out their hopes for bilateral relations and praising each other.

What did Xi say in Rossiiskaya Gazeta? (Translated from the Russian by Reuters)

"China and Russia are the largest neighbours, strategic partners of comprehensive cooperation, leading world powers and permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. Both countries pursue an independent and autonomous foreign policy, and consider relations between China and Russia as one of the main priorities in diplomacy."

"Both sides are continuously strengthening political mutual trust, creating a new paradigm of relations between major powers."

"China and Russia adhere to the concept of eternal friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation."

"The parties are implementing the concept of friendship passed down from generation to generation, and traditional friendship is growing day by day.

"The international community is well aware that no country in the world is superior to all others. There is no universal model of government and there is no world order where the decisive word belongs to an individual country."

A Chinese proposal on the Ukraine crisis, a 12-point paper released last month, represents "as much as possible the unity of the world community's views", Xi said.

He called for a "rational way" out of the crisis, which would be "found if everyone is guided by the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security, and continue dialogue and consultations in an equal, prudent and pragmatic manner."

- Xi said he and Putin have met more than 40 times at different venues.

- Russian-Chinese trade turnover in 2022 rose to a record $190 billion.

What did Putin say in China's People's Daily? (Translation from Russian text supplied by the Kremlin)

"We are grateful for the balanced line of (China) in connection with the events taking place in Ukraine, for understanding their background and true causes. We welcome China's willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis."

"Russia is open to a politico-diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. However, back in April 2022, the peace talks were by no means terminated by us. The future of the peace process depends solely on the readiness for a serious conversation, taking into account the prevailing geopolitical realities."

"I met Comrade Xi Jinping in March 2010, when he came to Moscow at the head of a representative Chinese delegation. Our first meeting was very businesslike and at the same time sincere and friendly. This style of communication personally impresses me deeply. I know that China attaches great importance to friendship and human relationships. It is no coincidence that the sage Confucius said: 'Isn't it a joy when a friend comes from afar!' We in Russia also highly appreciate these qualities, for us a true friend is like a brother. In this, our peoples are very similar.

"A decade has passed, which by the standards of the history of our countries, bound by the ties of centuries–old traditions of good-neighbourliness and cooperation, is just a moment. During this time, a lot has changed in the world, and often not for the better, but the main thing has remained unchanged – a strong Russian-Chinese friendship, which is consistently strengthened for the benefit and in the interests of our countries and peoples."

"The 'collective West' clings more and more desperately to archaic dogmas, to its elusive dominance, putting the fate of entire states and peoples at stake. The course pursued by the United States of dual containment of Russia and China, as well as all those who do not succumb to American dictates, is becoming more acute and assertive. The architecture of international security and cooperation is being dismantled."

- Bilateral trade in 2022 rose to $185 billion - a record. Putin says $200 billion in trade is likely to be reached in 2023.

- Putin speaks about the 'Power of Siberia' gas pipeline from Russia to China as the "deal of the century".

- Putin said oil and coal deliveries had grown and that Russia is helping to build new nuclear power reactors in China. He says the two are exploring outer space and developing new technologies.