Putin looms large as Biden, Trump clash on foreign policy in first debate

Politics

Reuters
28 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:30 pm

Related News

Putin looms large as Biden, Trump clash on foreign policy in first debate

For his part, Putin has previously expressed indifference towards the outcome of the election

Reuters
28 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Democrat candidate, U.S. President Joe Biden, speaks during a presidential debate with Republican candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
Democrat candidate, U.S. President Joe Biden, speaks during a presidential debate with Republican candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

With around a dozen mentions in an hour and a half, Russian President Vladimir Putin was repeatedly referenced by President Joe Biden and rival Donald Trump during Thursday's presidential election debate as they vied to show who was tougher on foreign policy.

"If we had a real president, the president that ... was respected by Putin, he would have never invaded Ukraine," Trump said of Biden, kicking off a series of clashes between the two candidates over the wars in Ukraine and in Gaza.

"Go ahead, let Putin go in and control Ukraine, and then move on to Poland and other places. See what happens then. He has no idea what the hell he's talking about," Biden said of Trump.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

How to end the war in Ukraine, the debate over US support for NATO and whether European nations are contributing enough to the effort against Russia's invasion dominated discussion on the conflict.

For his part, Putin has previously expressed indifference towards the outcome of the election.

"Basically, we don't care (who wins)", Putin said earlier this month when asked by Reuters whether he believed the outcome of the U.S. election would make a difference for Moscow.

"For us, we do not think the end result holds much significance. We will work with any president the American people elect."

When Americans go to the polls on Nov. 5, many will weigh foreign policy issues such as Ukraine and Israel against concerns closer to home about immigration, abortion and the economy.

On Israel's war in Gaza, Biden touted his ceasefire plan and declared that no one in the world had been a greater supporter of Israel than the United States.

"We saved Israel," he said.

Trump repeated claims that "Israel would have never been invaded in a million years by Hamas" militants had he been president.

"He's become like a Palestinian. But they don't like him because he's a very bad Palestinian. He's a weak one," Trump said of Biden.

World+Biz / USA

USA / Vladimir Putin / Joe Biden / Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

2h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

2h | Panorama
GrayMatter creates physics-informed AI technologies and integrates them with industrial robots, sensors and tools. Photo: Courtesy

Ariyan Kabir’s GrayMatter makes ‘digital workers’ for factory floors

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

13h | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

14h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

15h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

16h | Videos