PTI deserters embrace their 'new boss' Jahangir Khan Tareen

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 10:06 am

PTI deserters embrace their 'new boss' Jahangir Khan Tareen

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 10:06 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jahangir Khan Tareen, a sugar baron who has embarked on a new mission to gather all the recently PTI deserters on one platform, made notable progress on Wednesday when several key players of Imran Khan's team came together to embrace their 'new boss' with smile on their faces.

The meeting on Wednesday took place in Lahore and was attended by former PTI stalwarts Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Kiyani, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Maulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ajmal Wazir, Nauraiz Shakoor and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, reports Dawn.

The recent PTI deserters announced a 'temporary break' from politics while quitting PTI amid all the political and legal chaos surrounding the 9 May incidents. However, their break lasted only a couple of weeks before they formally entered the new political camp. Most of the deserters and electables from South Punjab have already joined the JKT group, according to reports.

The newly formed party, also labeled as the "king's party", is set to hold a significant t role in Punjab politics in the next general elections.

Yesterday, three former PTI leaders from south, Sajjad Bokhari, Tasneem Gardezi and Jahanzeb Warren, announced joining the JKT group, says Dawn.

Former adviser to CM Ali Gilani, ex-lawmakers Mumtaz Mahrvi, Azmat Chishti and Mehr Irshad Kathia, and former PTI leaders retired Maj Khurram Rokhari and Usman Ashraf have also joined JKT.

Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari has been working in Lahore for a week to strengthen the PPP position. Over the past few weeks, both JKT group and PPP have been trying to woo as many electables and PTI deserters from the south as possible to propel their chances from the region in next elections.

"Zardari believes that if his son Bilawal has any chance to become the next premier then PPP will have to bag a good number of seats in Punjab, especially the southern region of the province where it has a vote bank," a PPP leader from Punjab told Dawn.

Over 100 PTI stalwarts and legislators are now looking for new pastures to give a boost to their political career. The exodus from PTI continues as more and more 'loyalists of Imran Khan' are bidding adieu to him with each passing day to make themselves relevant in politics, says Dawn.

 

