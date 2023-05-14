Pro-democracy parties win big in Thailand election in comeback a decade since coup

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, waves to the crowd during the general election in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 May, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Highlights:

Opposition parties on course to secure house majority

Move Forward Party showing strong gains, sweeping Bangkok

Vote count continues with over 70% of ballots counted

Demand for change, cost of living dominated vote issues

Election follows years of rule by military-backed leaders

Pro-democracy parties Move Forward and Pheu Thai have been leading the Thailand Elections with over 70% of the total votes counted.

As preliminary results indicated Move Forward as the single largest party, Pheu Thai leaders stated that the party will respect the mandate and allow its challenger to establish the government, reports Bloomberg.

Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin, told reporters that the party has yet to hold talks with Move Forward about forming an alliance since the outcome is too close to call.

The Move Forward Party (MFP) is now neck-and-neck with the Thaksin-linked Pheu Thai in the contest for some 400 directly elected constituency seats, Al Jazeera has reported.

It is currently midnight in Thailand, and about 80% of the ballots have been counted.

According to figures released on the elections commission website, the MFP has maintained its remarkable lead and is on track to win 114 of the 400 directly-elected constituency seats.

This includes almost all of Bangkok's 33 seats.

The MFP is also likely to win around 30 of the 100 party-list seats.

The second-placed Pheu Thai Party appears to be on track to win 111 directly elected seats and 25 party-list seats.

More to follow . . .