Previous judicial investigations involving French leaders

Politics

Reuters
25 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 08:54 am

Related News

Previous judicial investigations involving French leaders

Reuters
25 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 08:54 am
France&#039;s President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. European Union leaders were heading into a two-day summit Thursday with opposing views on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin&#039;s invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. European Union leaders were heading into a two-day summit Thursday with opposing views on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

France's financial prosecutor has opened a probe into suspected favouritism and alleged illegal financing of President Emmanuel Macron's 2017 campaign, in connection with contracts with McKinsey, Le Parisien newspaper said on Thursday.

Macron's office said it took note of the investigation.

Here are past instances of previous French leaders' dealings with the justice system.

NICOLAS SARKOZY

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court in September last year after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid.

Sarkozy's conservative party, prosecutors said, spent nearly double the 22.5 million euros (currently $26.1 million) allowed under electoral law on extravagant campaign rallies and then hired a friendly public relations agency to hide the cost.

Sarkozy denied wrongdoing. He said he was not involved in the logistics of his campaign for a second term as president or in how money was spent during the election run-up.

He has appealed the verdict, suspending the sentence. In a separate case, Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling.

JACQUES CHIRAC

Jacques Chirac, president from 1995 to 2007, was given a two-year suspended sentence in 2011, after he finished his second term, for embezzling public funds to finance the party he led as the mayor of Paris.

Chirac, who did not attend the trial after a medical assessment deemed his memory too frail, said in a statement that he contested the conviction "categorically" but that he would not appeal because he lacked the "required strength" to face a new trial.

FRANCOIS FILLON

Former Prime Minister Francois Fillon was sentenced in 2020 to five years in jail, three of them suspended, for paying his wife about 1 million euros of public money for minimal work as his parliamentary assistant - a scandal that ended his presidential ambitions.

In May, an appeals court upheld the conviction, but cut a year off his prison term.

A final appeal is pending at France's highest appeal court, which would not rule on the case itself but only on whether judicial and legal procedures were respected at earlier rulings.

He is unlikely to spend any time behind bars in a country where short sentences for white collar crimes are often commuted to detention at home with an electronic tag.

EDOUARD BALLADUR

Former Prime Minister Edouard Balladur was acquitted in a 2021 trial over the so-called "Karachi affair," an inquiry related to alleged kickbacks in a mid-1990s submarine deal with Pakistan.

His former defence minister, Francois Leotard, was handed a suspended jail term.

World+Biz / Europe

Emmanuel Macron / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

38m | Explorer
How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

1h | Thoughts
The longer the pearls are left in the mussels, the more the layers form on the nucleus or tissue and the better the pearl quality and lustre. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pearl farming: Opening new horizons for farmers

1h | Panorama
While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

48m | Videos
Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

2h | Videos
Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

2h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court