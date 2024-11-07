President-elect Trump at 294 electoral votes, Harris at 223

07 November, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 10:03 am

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump waves to supporters at Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, US August 20, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Rena Laverty
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump waves to supporters at Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, US August 20, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Rena Laverty

Republican Donald Trump has won the White House, securing more than the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, US networks projected Wednesday.

US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 US states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.

That gives him 294 electoral votes. Harris has so far captured 223 electoral votes.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

Final calls have yet to be made by two outlets in Arizona, Maine and Nevada.

- TRUMP (294) -

Alabama (9)

Alaska (3)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Michigan (15)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

Nebraska (4 - split)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (19)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wisconsin (10)

Wyoming (3)

- HARRIS (223) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (19)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1 - split)

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

