Pray for us so that we can fulfill our duties properly: CEC to political parties

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has sought prayers from political parties so that the Election Commission may perform its duties properly.

"We will carry out the responsibilities given to us. We have received comments and will definitely review and consider them later. I say again - the general election of the National Parliament is a difficult and complicated event. Such a difficult and complex task is not impossible if everyone has a sincere concerted effort," CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said during the EC's dialogue with Bangladesh Khilafat Movement on Sunday (24 July).

"Wholehearted support and efforts of all are required. Our colleagues also said that it would be difficult for us if it were not for the mercy and grace of Allah. So you must pray for us so that we can fulfill our duty properly," he added.

Admitting the EC's limitations, CEC added: "All the participants should have a commitment, that they will make the election a cooperative event."

"The role of the government during the election will also be very important. Some say electoral government, some caretaker government, although the matter is not yet finalised or how it will be, but there will be a government. The government that will be there during the elections will help us. That would be the constitutional and statutory responsibility of the government," Kazi Habibul Awal said.

The Commission will exercise its duties and powers in the light of the Constitution, laws, and regulations, he added.

"We have organised a dialogue with the political parties in view of the upcoming National Assembly elections. I am requesting all the political parties to participate in the elections and make the National Assembly elections acceptable," the CEC said at the beginning of Sunday's dialogue.

He further added: "We have only one request to you, that you will also play a role in deciding what to do in the free and participatory parliamentary elections. Free, impartial and participatory elections are expected by all. We continue to strive towards that goal and will continue to do so. Need your support and cooperation. We are trying to get everyone's suggestions and opinions."

Amid uncertainty over the participation of all the political parties in the country, the EC is holding dialogues with the country's 39 registered political parties on the upcoming twelfth national election.