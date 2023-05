A man casts his early vote for the upcoming Thai general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, May 7, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Voting got under way Sunday in Thailand's general election, where opposition parties are tipped to beat the government of army-backed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

Polls opened at 8:00 am (0100 GMT), AFP journalists witnessed, after a campaign that played out as a clash between a young generation yearning for change and the traditionalist, royalist establishment.