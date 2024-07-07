Polls open in second round of French parliament vote

A voter takes ballots from a stack displayed on tables in the second round of the early French parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Paris, France, July 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Polling stations opened across mainland France on Sunday for a second round parliamentary vote that is expected to be won by far right leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN).

While the anti-immigration, eurosceptic party may not win an outright majority, a hung parliament would leave a divided France in political limbo and weaken its international standing.

Voting began at 8:00am (0600 GMT) and was to continue to 6:00pm, or 8:00pm in major cities, when voting estimates will be released.