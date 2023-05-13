'PM has lost in Karnataka': Jairam Ramesh's reaction to Karnataka trends

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the trends emerging from Karnataka confirm that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. Karnataka has rejected the BJP's campaign which was "a referendum on the PM", the Congress leader said as Congress crossed the halfway majority in the early rounds of counting. While the Exit Polls indicated a favourable turn of events for the Congress, the possibility of a hung assembly was not ruled out. But the first few rounds of counting indicate a comfortable situation for the Congress while JD(S) which was expected to be the kingmaker was seen trailing in many important seats.

As the results firm up in Karnataka it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected!



While the final results are yet to be announced, Jairam Ramesh said attributed the trend to the local issues that the Congress chose in Karnataka against 'PM's divisiveness and attempted polarisation'. "The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption. The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony."