'PM has lost in Karnataka': Jairam Ramesh's reaction to Karnataka trends

Hindustan Times
13 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 12:50 pm

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the trends emerging from Karnataka confirm that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. Karnataka has rejected the BJP's campaign which was "a referendum on the PM", the Congress leader said as Congress crossed the halfway majority in the early rounds of counting. While the Exit Polls indicated a favourable turn of events for the Congress, the possibility of a hung assembly was not ruled out. But the first few rounds of counting indicate a comfortable situation for the Congress while JD(S) which was expected to be the kingmaker was seen trailing in many important seats.

While the final results are yet to be announced, Jairam Ramesh said attributed the trend to the local issues that the Congress chose in Karnataka against 'PM's divisiveness and attempted polarisation'. "The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption. The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony."

 
 

