Pita says will withdraw from Thai PM race if he loses next vote

Politics

BSS/AFP
16 July, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 10:53 am

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat leaves after voting for house speaker, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat leaves after voting for house speaker, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

The liberal frontrunner to become Thailand's next prime minister said Saturday he would withdraw his candidacy if parliament did not endorse him next week, after military-appointed lawmakers foiled his first attempt.

"If it's clear that Move Forward Party truly doesn't have a chance to form the government, I'm ready to give a chance to Thailand by letting the party that has the second most votes... be the one to form the coalition," Pita Limjaroenrat said in a video address posted to social media.

