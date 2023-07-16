Pita says will withdraw from Thai PM race if he loses next vote
The liberal frontrunner to become Thailand's next prime minister said Saturday he would withdraw his candidacy if parliament did not endorse him next week, after military-appointed lawmakers foiled his first attempt.
"If it's clear that Move Forward Party truly doesn't have a chance to form the government, I'm ready to give a chance to Thailand by letting the party that has the second most votes... be the one to form the coalition," Pita Limjaroenrat said in a video address posted to social media.