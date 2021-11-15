Philippines President Duterte to run for Senate, not against daughter

Politics

Reuters
15 November, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 04:57 pm

Philippines President Duterte to run for Senate, not against daughter

Duterte is not eligible to run for president again, but he can run for other posts

Reuters
15 November, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 04:57 pm
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will compete for a seat in the country's Senate in elections next year, his top aide said on Monday, ending speculation that he would run for vice president against his own daughter.

The latest twist came as Monday's deadline neared for political parties to finalise candidates, keeping voters on the edge, with last-minute changes still possible in unpredictable but significant presidential and vice presidential races.

Duterte's closest aide, Christopher "Bong" Go, a senator who is running for the presidency, in a text message to Reuters confirmed a radio report that Duterte will vie for a senate seat in the 2022 polls.

Duterte is not eligible to run for president again, but he can run for other posts.

Go's remarks run counter to those on Saturday by Duterte's communications chief, who said the president would run for vice president, and challenge his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, a mayor who is vying for the same position.

Presidential spokesperson, Harry Roque, ruled that out earlier on Monday.

"What I can say is – the father and daughter, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Mayor Inday Sara, love each other," Roque said after filing his candidacy for senator, referring to Duterte-Carpio by her nickname.

"They will never run against each other, they will never fight each other for any position."

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected in separate contests.

Duterte's 43-year-old daughter had been expected to run to succeed him as president due to her popularity and clear lead in all opinion polls this year on preferred candidates.

She however signed on to run for the vice president's post, but can still change her mind.

It was not yet clear who Duterte-Carpio will run with, but presidential aspirant and son of late strongman, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said he wants her to be his running mate.

Candidates have until 0900 GMT on Monday to withdraw or switch positions by way of substitution.

World+Biz / South Asia

philipine / Philippines President Duterte

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

5h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

5h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

5h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records