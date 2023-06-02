'Path is open' for Ukraine to join Nato - British defence minister

Politics

Reuters
02 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 08:17 pm

Related News

'Path is open' for Ukraine to join Nato - British defence minister

Reuters
02 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 08:17 pm
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace addresses a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace addresses a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Britain supports adding Ukraine to Nato and "that path is open" to them, although political realities may slow the process, Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Friday on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security meetings in Singapore.

He noted that it is not possible to add members in the middle of a war, and that the way forward was to continue aiding and arming Ukraine for both short- and long-term security.

"The best thing we can do to help Ukraine is now to help them defeat Russia," Wallace said in an interview. "After that is to make sure they're ready and capable and resilient."

Ukraine's membership of Nato, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, is on the agenda for the group's July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Kyiv wanted "a clear decision" on its accession at the summit.

Hanna Shelest, director of Ukrainian Prism, a think tank specialising in foreign policy and international security, said in Singapore that Nato membership would be a political decision.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Nato membership 'impossible' until Russia war ends

"We are not expecting to see a strong decision (about Ukraine's membership) at Vilnius," said Shelest, who is based in Ukraine. "But at a minimum we are hoping for a detailed roadmap."

Britain has, alongside other Western allies, provided Ukraine with billions of dollars' worth of assistance and weapons after Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation". Most recently, London supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which Wallace said had been 100% successful in striking targets.

Security assurances for Ukraine are also in play, Wallace said, noting that such guarantees could range from mutual defence pacts to providing arms and ammunition. There were few downsides to doing so, he added.

In Asia, he said Britain was committed to supporting the United States and its allies, and to maintaining freedom of navigation on the oceans. He noted that Britain had two warships in the region, and "that will inevitably grow".

Kremlin says Ukrainian Nato membership would cause problems for many years

He noted that helping Australia develop its next generation of submarines through the AUKUS agreement alongside the United States "is incredibly important for us all".

"The rise of China, the scale of China's military investment, inevitably ... encourages like-minded allies both in the region and indeed the world to work together even more."

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu declined an invitation to meet US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Singapore.

Wallace, whose has been mentioned as a possible successor to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said that he "wouldn't say no if he was offered it", but that it was up to members to decide.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

NATO / Ukraine / Ukraine NATO membership / Ben Wallace

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

7h | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

2h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

10h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study