Parliamentary vote to select Thailand PM postponed

A general view of the parliament on the day of the second vote for a new prime minister, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2023.REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File photo
A general view of the parliament on the day of the second vote for a new prime minister, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2023.REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File photo

The speaker of Thailand's parliament has postponed a bicameral vote to select the country's next prime minister, local media reported on Tuesday, as a political deadlock drags on more than two months after a May general election.

The vote was scheduled to be held on 27 July following two previous attempts by the leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, that were blocked by conservative and nominated lawmakers.

The populist Pheu Thai Party, which emerged as the second most popular party in the May election, was expected to nominate its own candidate for premier this week, as part of an eight-party alliance that includes Move Forward.

A meeting of the alliance scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled, and Pheu Thai lawmaker Sutin Klangsaeng said that talks between the eight parties were still underway to find a way forward.

