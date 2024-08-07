Panama seeks Latin American summit to support democracy in Venezuela

Mulino asked for the United States' support for the summit in a meeting on Tuesday with US Southern Command General Laura Richardson and US Ambassador to Panama Mari Carmen Aponte, his office said in a later statement

Panama&#039;s President Jose Raul Mulino speaks during his first press conference, in Panama City, Panama July 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Enea Lebrun/File Photo
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino speaks during his first press conference, in Panama City, Panama July 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Enea Lebrun/File Photo

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said on Tuesday he wants to host a summit of 17 Latin American presidents to discuss the political situation in Venezuela and support democracy in the country following its contested election late last month.

Mulino made the announcement in a post on X, instructing his foreign minister to organise invitations for the summit.

Mulino asked for the United States' support for the summit in a meeting on Tuesday with US Southern Command General Laura Richardson and US Ambassador to Panama Mari Carmen Aponte, his office said in a later statement.

The summit's goal is to publish a joint declaration regarding the South American nation's political situation and to "seek a peaceful solution for the conflict," Mulino's office added.

Both current Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez have claimed victory in the July 28 election.

The electoral authority, which the opposition claims is loyal to Maduro, declared Maduro the winner with around 51% of the vote.

However, the opposition maintains Gonzalez garnered more than 6 million votes, compared to 2.7 million for Maduro, and have published a copy of ballots from 30,000 voting machines online.

The government says it also has copies of the ballots but has not yet published them, nor has the electoral authority.

Last week, the Organization of American States met to issue a declaration calling for the publication of detailed election results and the safety of people seeking asylum in diplomatic facilities, but with many countries abstaining or absent from the vote, the resolution did not pass.

