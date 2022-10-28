Pakistan's Imran Khan begins long march 2.0

"Haqeeqi Azadi" march towards Islamabad to begin from Lahore at 11 am on Friday.

This is the second such march by Khan this year. The first took place on 25 May.

The march, led by Imran Khan, hopes to force elections by demonstrating public support, reports Dawn.

Islamabad police have deployed more than 13,000 officers for the Haqeeqi Azadi march.

PTI has stated that the march is expected to be peaceful and limited to designated areas to avoid chaos.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government will deal with long march participants with an iron hand.

"If protesters abide by the law, we will facilitate them," he added.