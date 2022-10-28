Pakistan's Imran Khan begins long march 2.0

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 12:25 pm

Related News

Pakistan's Imran Khan begins long march 2.0

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 12:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"Haqeeqi Azadi" march towards Islamabad to begin from Lahore at 11 am on Friday.

This is the second such march by Khan this year. The first took place on 25 May.

The march, led by Imran Khan, hopes to force elections by demonstrating public support, reports Dawn. 

Islamabad police have deployed more than 13,000 officers for the Haqeeqi Azadi march.

PTI has stated that the march is expected to be peaceful and limited to designated areas to avoid chaos.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government will deal with long march participants with an iron hand.

"If protesters abide by the law, we will facilitate them," he added.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Kamrangirchar Police Station’s small library has a mix of fiction by popular writers such as Humayun Ahmed and historical books such as Karagarer Rojnamcha and Oshomapto Attojiboni by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Libraries in police stations: Building bridges through books

4h | Panorama
'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

7h | Panorama
Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1d | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

2h | Videos
Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, Causes, Stages & Prevention

Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, Causes, Stages & Prevention

2h | Videos
Key factor of Australia-England match

Key factor of Australia-England match

6h | Videos
How aware are you about breast cancer?

How aware are you about breast cancer?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question