Pakistan votes amid polarisation, militant attacks and economic crisis

Politics

Reuters
08 February, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 09:28 am

Related News

Pakistan votes amid polarisation, militant attacks and economic crisis

If the election does not result in a clear majority for anyone, as analysts are predicting, tackling multiple challenges will be tricky

Reuters
08 February, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 09:28 am
Staff are briefed inside a polling station on the day of the general election, in Lahore, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Staff are briefed inside a polling station on the day of the general election, in Lahore, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Pakistan votes on Thursday in an election scarred by rising militant attacks, an economic crisis and a deeply polarised political environment, and many analysts believe no clear winner may emerge.

The main contests are expected to be between candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the last national election, and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, who is considered the front-runner.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 35-year-old son of former premier Benazir Bhutto, has also run an aggressive campaign in an outside bid for the top office.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Analysts say there may be no clear winner but Pakistan's powerful generals could play a role. Pakistan's military has dominated the nuclear-armed country either directly or indirectly in its 76 years of independence but for several years it has maintained it does not interfere in politics.

Factbox-Who are the key players in Pakistan's general elections?
Factbox: How do national elections in Pakistan work?

"The deciding factor is which side the powerful military and its security agencies are on," said Abbas Nasir, a columnist. "Only a huge turnout in favour of PTI can change its fortunes."

Khan believes the military is behind a crackdown to hound his party out of existence, while analysts and opponents say Sharif is being backed by the generals.

The two former prime ministers have switched places since the last election in 2018: Khan was believed to be backed by the military then and Sharif was in jail on corruption charges.

"Historically, engineered electoral exercises have not produced stability," Nasir said, adding, "Economic challenges are so serious, grave, and the solutions so very painful that I am unsure how anyone who comes to power will steady the ship."

If the election does not result in a clear majority for anyone, as analysts are predicting, tackling multiple challenges will be tricky - foremost being seeking a new bailout programme from International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the current one expires in March.

Unofficial first results are expected a few hours after voting closes at 5 p.m. (1200 GMT) and a clear picture is likely to emerge early on Friday.

Smaller political parties could play a crucial role in the formation of a government that will need 169 seats in the 336-member National Assembly. Voters directly elect 266 members while there are 70 reserved seats - 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims - allotted according to the number of seats won by each party.

Independents, many of whom are being backed by Khan, are free to join any party if they win, which could swing fortunes after the vote. Khan has said his candidates will not back Sharif or Bhutto Zardari.

The elections also take place under the spectre of rising militant attacks. On the eve of the election, two blasts in election offices killed 26 people in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

The country is on high alert, with the military deployed at polling stations. Tens of thousands of troops and paramilitary soldiers have been put on duty across the country. Pakistan also said it was closing its borders with Iran and Afghanistan for the day for security purposes.

World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
Colorised photograph of Charles Dickens. Photograph: Charles Dickens Museum

Charles Dickens: Inking from experience

13h | Features
Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

12h | Videos
Rejection of aid offer for Israel

Rejection of aid offer for Israel

17m | Videos
Loan rescheduling surges by Tk7,300cr in Jan-Sep 2023

Loan rescheduling surges by Tk7,300cr in Jan-Sep 2023

1h | Videos
Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

16h | Videos