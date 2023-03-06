Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari gestures during an interview with Reuters in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Pakistan Peo­ples Party (PPP) Chairman and Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said it will be too difficult for his party to remain part of the federal government led by Shehbaz Sharif if the centre does not fulfil its promises of giving relief to flood victims of Sindh.

He also objected to the manner the digital census exercise was being conducted, saying it was unacceptable that elections in one province take place based on a different census, and other provincial polls are held based on a "flawed" digital census, reports Dawn.

The reservations were expressed by the PPP chairman in his address after inaugurating "Subsidy Progra­mme: Reimbursement for Wheat Seed" here on Sunday (5 March).

"We [will] take up this issue in the National Assembly," he said, adding that he would also speak to the premier to fulfil the promises made to the flood victims, otherwise it would be very difficult for the PPP to be part of the federal government.

Expressing reservations over the ongoing seventh national and first-ever digital census in Pakistan, the PPP chairman said census was being conducted at a time when general elections were being anticipated.

"How it is justified that election to one provincial assembly is held on the basis of 2018 census, while the other on the digital census," he said, referring to the ele­c­tions of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtun­khwa assemblies.

"If the census is to be conducted in the same 'fraudulent' way, it is not acceptable to the PPP," he categorically said, adding that the Sindh government would not support the ongoing census if the federal government did not address the objections.