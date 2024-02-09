Pakistan national election: Early results indicate Nawaz Sharif may lose both seats

Politics

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 12:34 pm

Nawaz Sharif speaks during a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
Nawaz Sharif speaks during a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

The three-time prime minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo, Nawaz Sharif seems under a real test on both national assembly seats he is contesting, including NA-15, Mansehra, and NA-130, Lahore.

According to unconfirmed reports based on early results, Nawaz was facing defeat from Imran Khan's PTI-backed independent candidate Gustasap Khan on Mansehra constituency, reports The News International. 

Similarly, in Lahore, his hometown, Nawaz Sharif's contest against PTI-backed independent candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid was also going very tough.

Throughout his career, Nawaz has never lost from the regions of Abbottabad, Mansehra and Lahore.

The only time he suffered defeat was in the 1988 general elections when he lost to PPP's Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani from Multan on the NA seat and at the hands of Rao Afzal and Mian Amjed Joyia from Okara and Pakpattan on the provincial seats.

However, the party seemed confident that Nawaz Sharif would retain the Lahore seat.

