Pakistan Government shows distrust against CJP-led bench

The constitutional crisis in Pakistan deepened on Saturday after it was announced that the ruling coalition will not accept the decision of the Supreme Court bench hearing regarding provincial polls.

Additionally, it was also hinted that there is a possibility of moving a reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and two other members of the bench, reports Dawn.

The federal coalition expressed "complete no-confidence" in the three-member bench, calling upon the court to discontinue the proceedings of the case forthwith.

It was also announced during the meeting that there would be "no talks" with PTI chief Imran Khan regarding a date for elections.

The members also pledged to take the fight to any level, refusing to budge from their stance on the issue which was no elections before October 2023.

A statement issued by PML-N said, "a complete distrust had been shown in the three-member bench of the SC comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar".

"The huddle demands wrapping up [of] the three-member bench's proceedings regarding delay in elections to the Punjab Assembly forthwith and acceptance of the four-member majority decision in the suo motu case," it said.

It was stated that there had been a "clear division in the SC, therefore it should refrain from issuing controversial political decisions". During the meeting, it was stressed that there should not be any impression that CJP Bandial and some other judges were supporting Imran Khan's PTI.

The meeting urged the judges to remove their differences before advising the politicians to do so.

"Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan had already recused himself from this bench voluntarily, therefore, he should not be part of it. The CJP needs to look into the dissenting voices of the other SC judges and form a full court to hear the case to end the impression of one man show," the statement read.

The coalition reiterated its demand regarding the elections. "On the whims of a political party [PTI] the conspiracy to create political and constitutional crises is not acceptable. Ignoring economic, security and constitutional matters to give relief to a particular party seems to be a political agenda and in contravention of the state interest," it said.

The alliance reminded the SC that when it came to the matters of the Election Commission of Pakistan, it cannot interfere.

The meeting also declared that the verdict given by the three-member bench regarding Article 63(A) had caused political instability in the country as it had attempted to "re-write" the Constitution.

It demanded action on the references filed by the Pakistan Bar Council and other associations under Article 209, reports Dawn.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a statement after the meeting, alleging that the SC had become a party in this case, therefore, the federal coalition did not have trust in it.

"On moral grounds, the CJP and other two judges [of the current bench] should also recuse themselves of this case," he demanded.

Commenting indirectly regarding two former top military officers, Maulana Fazl said: "The two main characters of 2018 polls riggings are roaming around but no one is taking notice of this."

The PDM president said the coalition had decided in principle not to hold any talks with Imran Khan regarding holding elections. "There will be no talks with any criminal," he declared.

A day earlier, the CJP had urged the government and the opposition to lower the political temperature and engage in dialogue.

Nawaz Sharif was more critical of the apex court and suggested boycott of the three-member bench and moving a reference against these judges, according to a party insider.

"The federal coalition was unanimous on one point — there would be no elections in Punjab and KP separately — despite the apex court's order," a party insider told Dawn.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that the possibility of filing a reference against the three judges had been discussed at the huddle, but a final decision was yet to be taken.