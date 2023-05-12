Pakistan government berates judiciary over 'dual standard'

Pakistan leaders of the ruling coalition came out with strong reactions over the decision of the Supreme Court bench regarding 'release' of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The leaders have expressed that the decision was "a part of judiciary's dual standard", reports Dawn.

The leaders as well as key ministers released statements which lambasted the judiciary and specifically targeted the chief justice of Pakistan.

However, the reaction was expected as the ruling coalition had already been criticising the judiciary for the past couple of months for allegedly facilitating the PTI on the issue of the elections in Punjab .

Previously, they had already passed at least four strongly-worded resolutions against the SC.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that due to the prevailing situation, the option of enforcing an emergency could not be ruled out.

"The federal cabinet can decide about the enforcement of emergency in the country," the minister said in a press conference on Thursday.

The defence minister said the judiciary has set a dual standard for the PTI and the rest, claiming that Imran Khan was facilitated by the court in an unprecedented manner, says Dawn.

"On the other hand, leaders of the ruling coalition had been sent on remand for more than six months for committing no offence," he added.

"Today the Supreme Court has ensured whether Imran Khan was given proper facilities during detention. But for others, the apex court has not shown such emotions," the minister said. Mr Asif said the Supreme Court should also have taken suo motu notice of countrywide riots and ransacking of public and private properties by unruly mobs reportedly affiliated with the PTI since the arrest of Imran Khan.

"The Supreme Court has not taken notice of the ransacking of monuments of martyrs but sent a person respectfully to a rest house. Why such treatment had not been given to other political leaders, like Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and others," he asked.

He said they were not allowed during imprisonment to have food from home while Imran Khan had been given a facility to meet 10 people during custody. "Why this dual standard has been set," he questioned.

"We were sent behind bars for 90 days or more than that but the way the court showed affection to Mr Khan, we don't know how (the court) spent two nights (since the arrest of Imran) and why such facilitating decision had not been given within 15 minutes of his arrest," the defence minister quipped.

According to Dawn, he claimed that countrywide violent protest was staged by the PTI supporters under a pre-planned move. "Even before his arrest Imran Khan had already instigated PTI workers to spread in the country for the protest in case he is arrested," he added.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz showed her frustration over the apex court's order by taking a swipe at the CJP in connection with the 'chaotic situation' in the country.

"The CJP was happy to meet Imran Khan who is accused of embezzling Rs60bn. He also felt happy by ordering the release of this suspect," said Ms Nawaz in a tweet. She accused the CJP of shielding this 'fitna'. She said it would be better for the CJP to "leave his office and join the PTI".

In a press conference, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned the "soft corner of the apex court" for Imran Khan. "When Nawaz Sharif and his family were held accountable, then why couldn't Imran? What is this love affair and favouritism?" she questioned.

She said the IHC had said that the arrest was carried out in a legal manner. "But the impression of the Supreme Court giving relief to a criminal, terrorist, and a gangster leading armed groups — it amounts to backing a terrorist," she claimed.

Atta Tarar, the PM's aide, termed the SC's decision as the "worst decision in the history of the country". "Today the Supreme Court has legalised corruption in the country," he alleged.

the PML-N leader spoke about the possibility of a dialogue between the government and said: "After today's decision, talks cannot be held. Why should we obey the Supreme Court's order to sit with PTI for talks," he added. About the Al Qadir Trust case against Imran Khan, the PM's aide said: "Today Malik Riaz (a real estate tycoon) won and justice defeated."